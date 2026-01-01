Mixed session on Wall Street

Shafaqna English- Friday’s(26 Jun 2026) session saw the S&P 500 close marginally in the red, driven by a sharp sell-off in AI-related semiconductor stocks, offset partly by significant gains in Moderna and healthcare sector shares.

The PHLX semiconductor index fell 5.3%, pointing to recent instability among AI chipmakers that have largely driven Wall Street’s upward momentum in recent years. While some investors remain bullish on AI’s ability to boost profits, others are concerned that heavy spending on AI data centers could take too long to yield returns.

Source: Reuters

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