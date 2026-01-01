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US: Stock market awaits jobs data

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Shafaqna English- Next week’s employment figures will provide insights into the resilience of the U.S. economy, potentially increasing the likelihood of short-term rate increases and introducing further volatility to a stock market already jittery from fluctuations in tech stocks.

The first half of the year is expected to end positively for major U.S. indexes next week, with the S&P 500 up more than 7% year-to-date. However, stocks have struggled more in June, and the once-high-flying semiconductor sector has seen significant price swings this week as investors reassess their enthusiasm for AI-driven earnings.

Source: Reuters

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