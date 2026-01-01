US: Federal subsidies drive solar energy growth

Shafaqna English- A wave of new solar projects, backed by federal subsidies, is set to nearly double America’s current solar capacity. Developers are working frantically to get them across the line before a July 4 deadline that could otherwise make renewable power significantly more expensive.

These forecasts account for the expiration of valuable renewable energy tax credits, which cover at least 30% of project expenses. This change poses a risk of increasing U.S. energy prices at a time when demand is soaring due to the growth of artificial intelligence.

Source: Reuters

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