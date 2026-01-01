US trade deficit soars to new record

Shafaqna English- The U.S. goods trade deficit reached its highest level in 14 months during May, driven by a surge in imports as companies sought to preempt potential shortages and price increases linked to the Middle East conflict. This deterioration led economists to lower their Q2 growth projections.

Friday’s(26 Jun 2026) Commerce Department report showed that the sharp widening of the goods trade deficit was also due to falling exports. Recent surveys have indicated that companies are front-loading orders, with survey organizers attributing this trend to the U.S.-led war against Iran, which has driven up oil, fertilizer, and commodity prices while disrupting Hormuz Strait shipping.

Source: Reuters

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