Poll: US households worry about cost of living

Shafaqna English- According to a survey released on Friday(26 Jun 2026), U.S. consumer confidence recovered in June after hitting all-time lows, although American households continued to express concern over the rising cost of living.

The final reading of the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Index for June was 49.5, an increase from May’s 44.8 and a slight uptick from the preliminary figure of 48.9 released earlier this month.

Reuters’ poll of economists had predicted a final index reading of 50.0. Joanne Hsu, who directs the Surveys of Consumers, noted: “Consumers remain most focused on the cost of living. For the third month running, over half of consumers have spontaneously said that high prices are straining their personal budgets.”

Source: Reuters

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