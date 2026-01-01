US-Europe trade tensions escalate

Shafaqna English- President Trump threatened a 100% tariff on all goods coming from countries that impose digital services taxes on American companies, escalating trade tensions with Europe. The move came a day after European Union nations met Trump’s July 4 deadline to lower tariffs on U.S. goods.

In a social media post, Trump stated: “Many European nations are currently discussing the near-term introduction of a Digital Services Tax on U.S. firms, and some are on the verge of putting it into effect.”

Source: Reuters

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