Bittersweet Spain victory for fans

Shafaqna English- Though Manolo el del Bombo is no longer with us, his drum still beats for him in Mexico.

Spain topped Group H and booked their place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Friday(26 Jun 2026). But for the team’s followers in Guadalajara, the joy of victory was mixed with sorrow.

Known around the world as “Manolo el del Bombo,” Manuel Caceres, the superfan famous for his relentless drumming, died last May at the age of 76. His passing deprived Spain’s national team of the rhythmic heartbeat that had been their constant companion for decades.

Source: Reuters

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