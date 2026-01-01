Plenty of foreign players doesn’t ensure victory

Shafaqna English- A large proportion of World Cup players this year were born in countries different from the ones they now play for, highlighting football’s growing worldwide network for discovering and developing talent.

A Reuters study that tracked each foreign-born player to the team they now represent paints a more nuanced picture. Seven out of the ten teams with the most foreign-born players are at risk of being knocked out in the group stage, indicating that recruiting from the diaspora alone isn’t enough to bridge the gap with the sport’s top nations.

Source: Reuters

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