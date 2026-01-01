New York mayor delivers on campaign promise

Shafaqna English- Just months into his term, Mayor Zohran Mamdani saw a key campaign promise fulfilled when a New York City housing board voted on Thursday(25 Jun 2026) to freeze the rent on approximately one million regulated apartments for up to two years.

The city’s Rent Guidelines Board voted 7-1 to approve zero rent increases on both one-year and two-year leases starting in October. The decision was met with cheers and whistles from hundreds of tenants who had packed into an auditorium at a Manhattan museum.

Source: Reuters

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