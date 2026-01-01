Al-Aqsa Mosque: 75,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayer on 26 June 2026

Shafaqna English- 75,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite heightened Israeli security measures in and around the holy site.

The Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem said that approximately 75,000 worshipers attended prayers at the Mosque.

According to local sources, tens of thousands began arriving at the Mosque early in the morning, while Israeli forces increased their deployment at the entrances to Aqsa and throughout Occupied Jerusalem’s Old City.

Israeli forces also erected dozens of metal barriers across the city, including around the Old City and the Mosque compound, and stopped numerous young Palestinians to check their identification cards.

For the past three years, Israeli authorities have barred Palestinians from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque for prayers, as part of ongoing restrictions on movement and access to Occupied Jerusalem.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

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