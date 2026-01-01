Iran head coach protests against US hosts

Shafaqna English- Following Iran’s 1-1 draw with Egypt at the World Cup in Seattle on Friday(26 Jun 2026), head coach Amir Ghalenoei condemned the United States for imposing travel restrictions on his squad.

Although Iran were forced to travel from Mexico to the U.S. for each of their three group matches, they still entered the game with a slim possibility of finishing first in the group.

For Friday’s fixture, the U.S. moderately relaxed the travel restrictions on the team, permitting them to reach the Seattle region two days ahead of the match.

Ghalenoei told reporters after the match: “The host country dealt with us quite unfairly. If we had been given the chance to arrive two weeks earlier to get better prepared, we would have been in a stronger physical and mental state. But they deprived us of that right.”

Source: Reuters

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