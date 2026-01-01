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New test for US central bank chief

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Shafaqna English- This week, the new chairman of America’s central bank, Kevin Warsh, will encounter major new trials, including speaking at a prestigious economic gathering in Portugal and awaiting a Supreme Court decision on whether the president had the authority to remove one of the bank’s policymakers.

The Supreme Court, now in the final seven days of its current session, might issue its decision on Lisa Cook’s fate as early as Monday, following Trump’s public statement last August that he was removing her from the Fed board.

Source: Reuters

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