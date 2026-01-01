Case report suggests Psilocybin may temporarily improve advanced Alzheimer’s symptoms

Shafaqna English- A newly published case report describes how an 80-year-old woman with advanced Alzheimer’s disease experienced temporary improvements in speech, mobility, and daily functioning after receiving a high dose of psilocybin, though researchers caution that the findings are preliminary, according to PsyPost.

Published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, the report documents the case of a woman with severe Alzheimer’s disease who showed notable gains in communication, independent walking, emotional responsiveness, and self-care following a single dose of psilocybin-containing mushrooms.

The patient, who had lived with advanced cognitive and physical impairments for years, also temporarily regained urinary continence and demonstrated improved memory and social interaction. Some of these benefits reportedly lasted for several weeks, prompting researchers to conduct a second supervised session with a lower dose.

Researchers believe psilocybin may temporarily enhance brain network activity and neuroplasticity, potentially restoring access to functions that had become impaired. However, they emphasized that the findings are based on a single observational case and do not demonstrate that psilocybin can treat or reverse Alzheimer’s disease.

The authors called for controlled clinical trials to determine whether the observed effects can be replicated safely and consistently in larger groups of patients.

Source: PsyPost

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