Students in Gaza forced to continue their education remotely

Shafaqna English- With many of Gaza’s schools destroyed by Israeli attacks, or used as shelters by the displaced, students have been forced to continue their education remotely. The exams are no different.

This week has been possibly the most important of 18-year-old Dana Shabat’s life: her high school graduation exams.

Dana is an exceptional student – her average grade has never fallen below 99 percent – but she’s still nervous.

Dana is one of 37,000 Palestinian students taking the tawjihi exams. It’s the first time since the war started that the exams have been held in coordination with Palestinian authorities in the West Bank.

In the West Bank, however, unlike in Gaza, students are taking the exams in schools and examination halls. Students in Gaza are all taking the tests online.

Dana is sitting for her physics exam today. It’s not a subject she finds easy.

Sources: ALJazeera

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