Afghan women’s situation was at center of discussions at SCO Forum

Shafaqna English- Afghanistan was at the center of discussions at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Women’s Forum in Bishkek.

Former head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva, described the situation of women in the country as a serious human rights concern.

Speaking at the forum, Otunbayeva said restrictions imposed on women and girls in Afghanistan demonstrate how a return to conservative policies can rapidly affect women’s daily lives and opportunities.

Sources: Ariana News.

www.shafaqna.com