Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine announces success of Ashura plans

Shafaqna English- The Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine, Sayed. Mustafa Murtada Aal Dia-Uddin, announced the success of the plans for the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS) on Ashura.

As usual, the holy city of Karbala was honored with the guests and visitors of the Master of Martyrs, Imam Hussain (AS), and his brother during the Ziyarat Ashura season. The different services provided by the Al-Abbas (AS) holy Shrine to the pilgrims during this blessed Ziyara.

Sources: Alkafeel

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