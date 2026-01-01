Arrival of 1,600 foreign rescuers in Venezuela

Shafaqna English- On Saturday(27 Jun 2026), Venezuelan authorities announced that 1,600 overseas rescue personnel have reached the country to assist in locating survivors from the two catastrophic earthquakes that claimed over 900 lives earlier this week. At the same time, the government has imposed stricter controls on entry to the province that suffered the greatest destruction.

La Guaira, a favored seaside destination for vacationers, has seen at least 100 buildings, with many being residential towers, destroyed or damaged. For days, residents and volunteers in this area have voiced frustration over insufficient heavy equipment and a weak official response.

Source: Reuters

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