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Ashura observed across Afghanistan with calls for unity & justice

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Shafaqna English- Afghanistan marked the 10th of Muharram, the Day of Ashura, with religious ceremonies held across Kabul and several other provinces, as thousands of mourners gathered to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai described Ashura as an opportunity to strengthen national unity and solidarity. In a message marking the occasion, he expressed hope that Afghans would draw inspiration from the spiritual significance of Ashura and work together for the

progress, prosperity, and development of a united Afghanistan enriched by knowledge and education.

Religious scholars also emphasized that the uprising of Imam Hussain (AS) continues to symbolize justice, sacrifice, unity, and resistance against oppression, carrying a timeless message for Muslim societies and humanity as a whole.

Sources: Ariana News

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