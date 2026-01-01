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Afghanistan: 41 countries condemn discrimination against women by Taliban

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Shafaqna English- 41 countries condemned systematic oppression and discrimination against Afghan women and girls by the Taliban, according to the permanent representative of Afghanistan to the UN.

Nasir Ahmad Andisha reported on Friday, June 25, that Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission, with the support of 41 countries, in a statement, characterized Taliban policies against women and girls as an institutionalized, multi-dimensional program that is contrary to the principles of international law.

The statement says that for five consecutive years, girls have been deprived of education, while women have been denied work, access to healthcare, participation in public life, civic activities, and humanitarian engagement.

It also describes arbitrary arrests, harassment by the Taliban’s morality police, censorship, and violence as tools of repression used by the Taliban against citizens, especially women.

Afghanistan’s Permanent Mission has called on the international community to support and strengthen the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan and the Independent Accountability Mechanism for Afghanistan (IIM-A).

Source: Hasht-e-Subh Daily

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