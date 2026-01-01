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Hundreds of migrants in Canary Islands rescued over last few days

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Shafaqna English- The Spanish maritime rescue services rescued 200 migrants on board a boat off the island of Lanzarote and another island in the Canary Islands archipelago, this time El Hierro.

Overnight on Thursday (June 25), the Spanish rescue service Salvamento Marítimo said it located a boat with 81 people on board east of the island of Lanzarote. Lanzarote is located in the Spanish archipelago known as the Canary Islands, situated in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa.

Sources: Info Migrants

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