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Border procession of clergy for migrant dignity

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Shafaqna English- On Friday(26 Jun 2026) night, over a hundred high-ranking church officials, nuns, priests, and ordinary churchgoers took part in a march along the U.S.-Mexico boundary, urging American authorities to show dignity and respect toward migrants.

The march, which started in Nogales, Arizona, and ended in its neighboring city across the border in Sonora, Mexico, was scheduled to align with the celebrations marking 250 years since America’s independence.

“Our goal is to live together in harmony. That is the essence of the Church’s mission,” stated Bishop James Misko from Tucson, Arizona, while leading Mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Nogales, a place that sits overlooking the border wall between the two countries.

Source: Reuters

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