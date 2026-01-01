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Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region

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Shafaqna English- According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, a powerful earthquake occurred in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday(27 Jun 2026), generating tremors that were felt as far as the capital city of Kabul and extended beyond the border into neighboring Pakistan.

A local resident named Daniyal Ahmad told Reuters that people in the Swat district, located in northern Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, rushed out of their homes in fear. No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

Source: Reuters

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