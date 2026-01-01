Who will control Africa’s AI future?

Shafaqna English- As African nations accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, policymakers are increasingly shifting their focus from AI adoption to ownership of the infrastructure powering the technology. The debate centers on how the continent can attract foreign investment while safeguarding digital sovereignty, economic interests, and long-term control over critical AI systems, according to Aljazeera.

At a recent African Union meeting in Tangier, Morocco, ministers discussed strategies to strengthen Africa’s position in the global AI ecosystem. Countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and Ghana have introduced national AI strategies emphasizing local capacity building, while 49 African nations have endorsed the Africa Declaration on Artificial Intelligence, calling for greater investment in African-owned AI infrastructure, talent, and innovation.

Despite growing ambitions, Africa continues to face significant infrastructure challenges. The continent accounts for less than 1% of global data center capacity despite representing nearly one-fifth of the world’s population. Limited electricity supply and heavy reliance on foreign cloud providers remain major obstacles to developing independent AI capabilities.

Global technology firms are competing to expand their presence across Africa, creating opportunities for governments to negotiate better terms. Analysts argue that competition among international technology providers gives African countries greater leverage to demand stronger local benefits, regulatory compliance, and technology transfer.

However, experts warn that large-scale AI infrastructure projects also raise concerns over long-term dependency, energy consumption, water usage, data governance, and national sovereignty. Kenya’s proposed $1 billion data center partnership with Microsoft and UAE-based G42 illustrates the complex balance between attracting investment and protecting strategic interests.

Researchers and policy experts also stress that AI governance should extend beyond government and industry leaders. Greater public participation and trust will be essential to ensure widespread adoption of digital services while addressing concerns over data privacy and digital security.

Although Africa is expected to remain integrated into global technology supply chains, governments are increasingly seeking partnerships that promote local innovation, strengthen digital infrastructure, and ensure the continent plays a meaningful role not only as a consumer of AI technologies but also as a contributor to their development.

Source: Aljazeera

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