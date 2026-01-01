Trump threatens 100% tariff on European countries that impose tax on digital services

Shafaqna English- US President Donald Trump has vowed to impose a 100% import tariff on any European country that imposes a tax on digital services provided by US companies.

Writing on Truth Social on Friday, the US president said that “numerous European countries” had been discussing putting a digital services tax on American companies and that “some of these countries are close to actually doing this”.

Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 100% import tariff on any European country that imposes a tax on digital services provided by US companies.

Writing on Truth Social on Friday, the US president said that “numerous European countries” had been discussing putting a digital services tax on American companies and that “some of these countries are close to actually doing this”.

Sources: Guardian

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