Netherlands: Church asylum campaign calls on government to grant residence permits to children of asylum seekers

Shafaqna English- Supporters of a church asylum initiative in the Netherlands are calling on the government to grant residence permits to children of asylum seekers who have lived in the country for an extended period.

Several hundred people gathered at the Malieveld field in the center of The Hague this week to protest against the possible deportation of around 420 children, despite having lived in the Netherlands for many years, Dutch local media agencies, NOS and RTV Oost, reported on Tuesday (June 23).

Sources: Info Migrants

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