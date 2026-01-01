English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

Netherlands: Church asylum campaign calls on government to grant residence permits to children of asylum seekers

0

Shafaqna English- Supporters of a church asylum initiative in the Netherlands are calling on the government to grant residence permits to children of asylum seekers who have lived in the country for an extended period.

Several hundred people gathered at the Malieveld field in the center of The Hague this week to protest against the possible deportation of around 420 children, despite having lived in the Netherlands for many years, Dutch local media agencies, NOS and RTV Oost, reported on Tuesday (June 23).

Sources: Info Migrants

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UK to create new legal routes for refugees

nafiseh yazdani

Top court: German asylum benefit cuts break EU law

nafiseh yazdani

EU agrees deal on ‘return hubs’ for rejected asylum-seekers

nafiseh yazdani

Less than 2% of Afghan asylum seekers deported from UK

leila yazdani

German Parliament votes in favor of implementing new Common European Asylum Policy

nafiseh yazdani

Report: Afghans third among asylum seekers in Russia in 2025

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.