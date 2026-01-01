Patience and Hope Are Two Important Principles in Imam Hussain (AS)’s Teachings; Ayatollah Najm al-Din Tabasi in an Interview with Shafaqna

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH– A member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom stated that “patience and resistance in the face of difficulties,” “maintaining a spirit of hope,” and “not openly sharing one’s problems with others” are three important principles in the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) that are relevant to today’s political and social life.

In an interview with Shafaqna, Ayatollah Najm al-Din Muroji Tabasi reflected on lessons from Karbala and the sayings of Imam Hussain (AS). He stated:

The late Allama Majlisi, in his book Jala’ al-‘Uyun (p. 201), narrates that in the final moments of his blessed life, Imam Hussain (AS) gathered the remaining members of the Ahl al-Bayt and the women and said:

“Prepare yourselves for trials and afflictions.”

Meaning: be ready for hardships, accusations, and suffering. However, know that God is your Protector and Supporter. He will save you from the evil of your enemies, and your affairs will ultimately end in goodness. In return for enduring these hardships, God will grant you abundant blessings. Therefore, do not complain or lament, and do not say anything that would diminish your dignity and status. God will also afflict your enemies with various punishments.

Regarding the lessons derived from this statement of Imam Hussain (AS), Ayatollah Tabasi explained:

First: We must be patient in the face of difficulties and tests.

Second: We should maintain hope and remove despair from ourselves; we should not think the world has ended, because God is our Protector.

Third: We must remain hopeful and believe that these hardships will eventually come to an end.

Fourth: We should not assume that our enemies are free of problems; in fact, their situation may be even more difficult than ours, and they will certainly face punishment and hardship.

Fifth: We must understand that God rewards us generously for all these fears, hardships, and anxieties.

Sixth: According to Imam Hussain (AS), we must preserve our dignity and not allow the enemy to push us into humiliation. The enemy wants submission, but we must ensure we never act in a way that lowers our honor.

The member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom emphasized that Imam Hussain (AS), from the journey from Medina to Karbala until the day of martyrdom, repeatedly reminded his family of these lessons. These teachings are also relevant for us today, especially when enemies attempt to surround and pressure us into surrender. God willing, they will never achieve this goal, and the school of Imam Hussain (AS) will remain eternal.

He added that Imam Hussain (AS) never submitted under any circumstances. He openly declared:

“What you demand from us is surrender—raising our hands and waving the white flag. This is a wish you will take to your grave.”

According to Ayatollah Tabasi, this message teaches believers that the enemy believes we are left with only two options: death or surrender. However, they do not realize that dying in the path of faith and justice is martyrdom, and martyrdom means offering one’s life to God. We may accept death, but we will never accept humiliation.

This message of Imam Hussain (AS) left a lasting impact on his enemies. Despite all their efforts, they were unable to force Imam Hussain (AS), his companions, or his family into submission.

Regarding three lasting principles from Imam Hussain (AS)’s teachings for today’s individual and social life, Ayatollah Tabasi said:

First principle: Patience and steadfastness in difficulties.

Second principle: Maintaining hope and believing that conditions will not remain the same forever; despair must be avoided.

Third principle: Not sharing one’s personal problems with everyone, since doing so may not solve them and could reduce one’s dignity.

He also noted that from the very beginning of his movement, Imam Hussain (AS) spoke of martyrdom. Even when his blessed head was raised on a spear, he never surrendered. He knowingly moved toward martyrdom, and his sacrifice ultimately led to the downfall of the oppressive Umayyad rule.

In conclusion, Ayatollah Tabasi stated:

Sometimes victory over oppression comes through direct confrontation, and sometimes through martyrdom itself, which shakes the foundations of tyrannical regimes. Through his martyrdom, the martyrdom of his companions and family, and the captivity of his household, Imam Hussain (AS) brought about the collapse of Yazid’s rule and demonstrated the victory of blood over the sword to the world.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com