Blessing (Tabarruk) from the Flag of Imam Hussain (AS) / Answer of Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani

SHAFAQNA ENGLISH – The Grand Ayatollah Shubayri Zanjani has responded to a question regarding tabarruk (seeking blessings) from the flag of Imam Hussain (AS).

Question:

A scholar has brought a flag from the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) as a form of respect and blessing. Lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt come from other regions to visit this sacred flag. Is this practice permissible?

Answer:

The flag attributed to the sacred shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) possesses a special sanctity. Therefore, seeking blessing (tabarruk) and showing reverence toward it is permissible.

However, it is clear that introducing additional rituals or specific customs as part of this act is not correct. Simply seeking blessings from it, without attaching extra prescribed ceremonies, is permissible and does not present any issue.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

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