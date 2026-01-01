Congo rallied to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1

Shafaqna English- Yoane Wissa scored a brace to help DR Congo secure a spot in the World Cup knockout stage. Despite trailing at the break, they mounted a strong second-half fightback to defeat Uzbekistan 3-1 on Saturday(27 Jun 2026), earning them a last-32 clash with England.

This victory marked the Congolese team’s first-ever win at a World Cup. They returned to the tournament after a 52-year absence, having previously made a disappointing debut back in 1974.

Wissa converted a penalty, and substitute forward Fiston Mayele scored from a rebound to turn the match around. The two goals came within just ten minutes of the second half, before Wissa added his second deep into stoppage time, one minute into added-on minutes.

Source: Reuters

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