Thrilling 0-0 draw between Colombia & Portugal

Shafaqna English- On Saturday(27 Jun 2026) at Miami Stadium, Colombia and Portugal delivered a thrilling 0-0 draw that was far from boring, played in front of a roaring crowd. Both teams secured their places in the World Cup last-32 by finishing as the top two sides in Group K.

Despite wasting numerous goal-scoring opportunities, Colombia will find encouragement in how they controlled the game against a high-quality European opponent for long stretches. Having topped the group, they travel to Kansas City for a Friday(3 Jul 2026) clash with Ghana.

Source: Reuters

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