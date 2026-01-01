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Croatia squeezed past Ghana with 2-1 win

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Shafaqna English- Although Croatia were slow to ignite in the group stage, history shows they are unfazed by such sluggish starts. With the knockout phase approaching—their favourite stage in major tournaments—they are ready to raise their game.

Croatia faced possible elimination in Saturday’s(27 Jun 2026) Group L decider against Ghana, but Nikola Vlasic’s header deep into the match secured a 2-1 victory. The team showed clear signs of improvement after a poor start to their group campaign.

Source: Reuters

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