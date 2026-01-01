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England defeated Panama 2-0

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Shafaqna English- On a rainy Saturday(27 Jun 2026) in New Jersey, Jude Bellingham lifted England out of a tough, gritty contest. He scored once and set up Harry Kane for another goal, guiding Thomas Tuchel’s team to a 2-0 victory over Panama. The win secured top spot in Group L and spared England a tense path through the knockout rounds.

As group winners with seven points, England will now face DR Congo—who beat Uzbekistan 3-1—in the Round of 32. Croatia finished second with six points after their 2-1 win over Ghana, who ended on four points. Panama, meanwhile, lost all three matches and ended at the bottom of the group.

Source: Reuters

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