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Argentina eased past Jordan 3-1

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Shafaqna English- Lionel Messi, the brilliant Argentine star, made history by becoming the first player to find the net in seven straight World Cup games. Meanwhile, Argentina, fielding mostly backup players, kept their perfect record intact with a 3-1 win over Jordan in Saturday’s(27 Jun 2026) Group J match in Dallas.

Despite making nine changes to the lineup that defeated Austria, Argentina’s victory was sealed by strikes from Lo Celso, Martinez, and substitute Messi. The performance served as a strong warning to Cape Verde ahead of their Round of 32 meeting.

Source: Reuters

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