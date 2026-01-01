Austria & Algeria play out exciting 3-3 stalemate

Shafaqna English- On Saturday(27 Jun 2026), Austria and Algeria shared an exciting 3-3 draw, which was decided by two goals scored in added time. The result allowed both teams to qualify for the World Cup Round of 32, while simultaneously ending Iran’s chances of advancing as one of the best third-placed finishers.

The match’s most dramatic moment unfolded in the dying seconds of stoppage time. Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez scored what he thought was the winning goal, ignating wild celebrations among his teammates. Yet Austria refused to give up, and in the 96th minute—seconds after being brought on—Sasa Kalajdzic headed in a last-gasp equalizer to complete the comeback.

Source: Reuters

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