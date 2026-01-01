Los Angeles during World Cup days

Shafaqna English- Every day that a World Cup match is played, huge crowds of both local and international supporters gather at Los Angeles’s Union Station in the city center. They board special shuttle buses that take them directly to the Inglewood stadium, while many others gather in the Fan Zone located both inside and outside the beautifully decorated Art Deco station.

The moment a disoriented soccer supporter arrives, volunteer “ambassadors” are ready to assist them in finding the buses or the Fan Zone. For those struggling with anxiety or the heat, they are escorted to “calming pods” and hydration points.

The public transit operator, LA Metro, is not profiting handsomely from the World Cup. With a fare of just $3.50 for a round trip to the stadium, the agency has hired hundreds of additional workers, wrapped buses in World Cup-themed designs, and tightened traffic and security around the venue—making transport operations far more demanding than the usual LA gridlock.

Source: Reuters

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