Queiroz: Bigger World Cup not necessarily better

Shafaqna English- Carlos Queiroz, the Ghanaian head coach, stated on Saturday(27 Jun 2026) that it is uncertain whether the 48-team World Cup format has added value to the competition. He warned that the expanded field might lower the tournament’s stature by removing the high-stakes drama from the qualifying process.

The Ghanaian boss noted that, because of the abundance of qualification places, it is now easier for teams to book their spot at the World Cup. He also pointed out that the headlines are often dominated by the countries that failed to make the cut.

Ghana, who are among ten African sides at the tournament, made it through to the knockout rounds on Saturday. This came despite a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, which saw them finish third in Group L.

Source: Reuters

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