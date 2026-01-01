World Cup becomes rich fans’ tournament

Shafaqna English- In 1978, two Scottish fans on a tight budget managed to cross the Atlantic to Argentina by catching a ride on a cargo ship. To cover their travel costs, they helped repaint the vessel during the voyage—an incredible low-budget adventure that was later documented in a BBC television programme.

For many years, fans with lower incomes have relied on buses, trains, or hitchhiking to travel and watch their favourite teams play.

In 2014, many fans from across South America managed to attend the Brazil World Cup affordably by travelling in camper vans and sleeping in them during the tournament.

In 2026, the ever-rising prices for match tickets and places to stay have pushed the World Cup further into the domain of the affluent, leaving low-income supporters behind.

Source: Reuters

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