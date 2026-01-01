Congo’s iconic fan left without visa

Shafaqna English- Michel Kuka Mboladinga, a devoted supporter of the Democratic Republic of Congo, will not be able to attend their crucial World Cup match against Uzbekistan on Saturday(27 Jun 2026) because his US visa application was rejected.

Mboladinga first gained widespread recognition during the Africa Cup of Nations finals held in Morocco earlier this year.

He stood out among the crowd by remaining completely still during DR Congo’s matches as a gesture of respect for Patrice Lumumba, the country’s first Prime Minister, who was executed by firing squad in 1961 and remains a highly respected figure.

Source: Reuters

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