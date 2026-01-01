Europe scorched by heatwave

Shafaqna English- On Saturday(27 Jun 2026), people across Europe—from Scandinavia down to the Alps—faced extreme heat as a deadly heatwave continued moving eastward. The scorching temperatures broke multiple records, with some regions hitting over 40°C (104°F).

Germany, Denmark, and the Czech Republic registered their highest-ever temperatures on Saturday, based on initial data, and Switzerland set a new benchmark for June. Comparable records had been set in France and Britain earlier this week.

Source: Reuters

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