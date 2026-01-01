Unpredictable football, Austria vs Algeria

Shafaqna English- Despite the intense debate over the new 48-team World Cup format and the potential edge that uneven fixture schedules might give to teams playing later in the final group round, Saturday’s(27 Jun 2026) match between Austria and Algeria served as a powerful reminder that football remains deeply unpredictable.

After the dramatic 3-3 draw, Austria coach Ralf Rangnick said he had “no words” to explain the last-gasp chaos that unfolded. The result marked the end of a group phase that was problematic in its scheduling design but irresistible in its storytelling and drama.

Source: Reuters

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