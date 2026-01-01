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Expert: US is slipping toward a demographic cliff as Supreme Court expands Trump’s immigration power

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Shafaqna English- As the Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump has broad power to deport migrants living legally in the US under temporary protected status, an expert on population and immigration, David Bier, feared the country was slipping toward a demographic cliff.

“We’re destined to be there, in short order, there’s no question,” Bier said. “We’re already seeing a situation where most counties in the United States had more deaths than births.”

An expert on population and immigration at the libertarian Cato Institute, Bier believes the US is beginning to look more like China, Italy and South Korea — nations that face rapid aging and population decline, which is seen as a crisis.

Sources: NPR

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