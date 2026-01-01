Shias in Kabul’s Qarabagh District banned from holding Ashura Mourning Ceremony

Sources told the Hasht-e Subh Daily on Saturday, June 27, 2026, that the Taliban Morality Police raided the Shia mourning ceremony in the village of Qala-e Shahi in Qarabagh District of Kabul Province, disrupted the event, and told residents not to eat the food distributed as religious offerings.

The sources said that the Taliban Morality Police had come for three consecutive days and repeatedly disrupted the Shia mourning ceremonies.

According to the sources, yesterday, which marked Ashura, the Taliban Morality Police forced people out of the mosque and locked its doors.

Sources: Hasht-e-Subh Daily

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