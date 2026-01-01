UN Chief calls for an end to deforestation to curb global warming

Shafaqna English- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an end to deforestation and the restoration of degraded land to curb global warming.

Writing on X on Saturday, June 27, Guterres said that forests, from tropical regions to northern forests, store carbon, regulate rainfall, and protect people from floods, droughts, and deadly heat.

He stressed that protecting nature and restoring degraded land not only reduces the risk of natural disasters but also creates opportunities for green jobs.

The UN secretary-general urged countries to end deforestation and protect natural resources to combat climate change and mitigate its impacts.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

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