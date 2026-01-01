Amazon’s sales growth driven by inflation & demand

Shafaqna English- Data from Adobe Analytics revealed that American online shoppers went deal-hunting during Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event, which ran from June 23 to June 26. They spent upwards of $26.4 billion on electronics, appliances, kids’ products, and basic household goods.

Retail experts point to high inflation and shoppers’ increased interest in long-lasting, discretionary items as the key factors behind the 9.3% year-over-year increase in spending recorded during Amazon’s Prime Day event.

Source: Reuters

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