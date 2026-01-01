Google restricts Meta’s access to AI Gemini

Shafaqna English- Google has placed restrictions on Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models, according to the Financial Times. The move follows Meta’s request for more computational capacity than the tech giant was prepared to provide to its competitor.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet, told Meta around March that it could not deliver the full Gemini capacity that Meta had hoped to acquire, according to the FT. The newspaper said the shortfall has disrupted and postponed several of Meta’s in-house AI projects.

The report indicates that several other clients of Google have also faced similar issues, though to a lesser degree. Meta, however, has been hit hardest because of its particularly high demand for Google’s AI models, the FT noted.

Source: Reuters

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