English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 1Other NewsUSworld

Google restricts Meta’s access to AI Gemini

0

Shafaqna English- Google has placed restrictions on Meta’s use of its Gemini AI models, according to the Financial Times. The move follows Meta’s request for more computational capacity than the tech giant was prepared to provide to its competitor.

Google, which is owned by Alphabet, told Meta around March that it could not deliver the full Gemini capacity that Meta had hoped to acquire, according to the FT. The newspaper said the shortfall has disrupted and postponed several of Meta’s in-house AI projects.

The report indicates that several other clients of Google have also faced similar issues, though to a lesser degree. Meta, however, has been hit hardest because of its particularly high demand for Google’s AI models, the FT noted.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Apple passed cost of chips on to customers

asadian

Wall Street turned red

asadian

Alphabet opened AI engineering centre in Taiwan

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.