Australia: Heavier fines for offending companies in child ban

Shafaqna English- Australia revealed on Saturday(27 Jun 2026) that it would double the maximum penalty for tech companies that do not adhere to its groundbreaking social media restrictions for minors. This move comes amid mounting proof that the restrictions have had a limited effect on teenage usage.

The Australian government will boost the enforcement powers of its online safety regulator, the eSafety Commissioner, enabling it to demand evidence from social media companies about steps they have taken to prevent minors under 16 from registering.

Source: Reuters

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