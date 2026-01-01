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Rome hosts celebration for iconic scooter

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Shafaqna English- The Vespa, the elegantly narrow scooter that helped post-war Italians get around and later featured in classic films with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, is making a return to the Italian capital this week for its 80th anniversary celebrations.

Rome is hosting a four-day celebration called “Vespa Roma 2026 – 80 Years of an Icon” from June 25 to 28, with the main activities centred on the Foro Italico and the Stadio dei Marmi, which has been converted into a Vespa Village offering exhibitions, races, parades, and club events.

First introduced in 1946 by Piaggio, the Vespa became a symbol of Italy’s post-war revival. It was affordable enough for a war-torn nation, elegant enough to attract global admiration, and agile enough to navigate the narrow alleys of Naples, Milan, and Rome.

Source: Reuters

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