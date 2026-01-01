Mexico launches sterile fly facility

Shafaqna English- Senior officials from Mexico and the US inaugurated a sterile fly plant in southern Chiapas on Saturday(27 Jun 2026). The facility is a key milestone in the fight against the New World screwworm, which has spread across borders and caused major disruptions to cattle trading.

Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico’s president, and Brooke Rollins, the US Secretary of Agriculture, were present at the opening of the facility in Metapa de Dominguez, close to the Guatemala border. The plant—a US-Mexico initiative costing over $50 million—will produce up to 100 million sterile flies weekly to curb the wild screwworm population.

This parasite infests the flesh of warm-blooded animals and, without treatment, it can be deadly. Despite the new facility’s output, specialists believe that the overall number of sterile flies available will remain insufficient to eradicate the parasite entirely.

Source: Reuters

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