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Pole position for George Russell in F1

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Shafaqna English- George Russell of Britain secured pole position for Mercedes once again, as Saturday’s(27 Jun 2026) qualifying session for the Austrian Grand Prix ended in turmoil. Max Verstappen went off track during his final fast lap, adding to the chaos.

Russell’s last-minute effort to claim pole proved successful as he outpaced Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc by 0.236 seconds. Leclerc’s teammate, Lewis Hamilton—who had won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks earlier—clocked the third-fastest time.

Source: Reuters

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