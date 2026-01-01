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BIS: global risks continue to climb

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Shafaqna English- The Bank for International Settlements warns that multiple global pressures—including rising public debt, financial instability, and doubts over the sustainability of the AI surge—are increasing risks. This reinforces the urgency of adopting disciplined policymaking frameworks.

The umbrella group for central banks released its Annual Economic Report on Sunday(28 Jun 2026), warning of a complicated set of vulnerabilities. These include strained government budgets, ongoing supply disruptions, and the possibility of a fresh wave of persistently high inflation.

Source: Reuters

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