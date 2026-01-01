Rise in heat-related fatalities in France

Shafaqna English- On Sunday(27 Jun 2026), weather forecasts indicated that certain areas of Europe would experience temperatures as high as 40°C, while storm systems were predicted to affect other parts; France reported 1,000 excess deaths during the record heatwave.

France’s health body said most victims of the heat were older people, and warned the death toll would rise after more reports from care homes and private addresses were collected.

According to scientific assessments, the ongoing heatwave—initiated on June 20—ranks as the most extreme ever observed in Europe; its blistering effects have interfered with electricity output, damaged public works, and severely tested healthcare capacity.

Source: Reuters

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